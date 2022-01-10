mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
MiraQle
MQL/USDT
0.00159-0.62%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00160
کف 24 ساعته
0.00159
حجم 24 ساعته (MQL)
7.11M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
11.49K
شمارش معکوس
00:00:00:00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00160
کف 24 ساعته
0.00159
حجم 24 ساعته (MQL)
7.11M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
11.49K
شمارش معکوس
00:00:00:00

یادآور حذف از لیست

جفت MQL_USDT که انتخاب کرده‌اید، در حال حاضر توسط MEXC مخفی شده است. اگر مشکلات مربوط به پروژه در مدت زمان مشخصی به طور مؤثر اصلاح نشود، MEXC این جفت معاملاتی را از لیست حذف خواهد کرد. لطفاً در ادامه سرمایه‌گذاری خود محتاط باشید.

K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
MQL
MiraQle Ecosystem provides a transparent and fair system for fans to participate and engage in various fan activities. The engagement activities of the platforms are; voting album production, selecting music video concepts, engaging in galvanizing community activities, purchasing goods (physical & digital), planning for advertising and marketing, staking through sponsorship per Project, and NFT auctions. Moreover, The MiraQle Token (MQL) aims to become the standard currency used in the entertainment industry and within the MiraQle Ecosystem.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
MQL
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
2,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(MQL)

(USDT)

0.00159$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(MQL)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(MQL)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید MQL
فروش MQL
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادMQL
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- MQL
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادMQL
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM