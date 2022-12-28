mexc
MoonDAO
MOONEY/USDT
0.005197+159.85%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.005651
کف 24 ساعته
0.004984
حجم 24 ساعته (MOONEY)
25.24M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
132.85K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
MOONEY
MoonDAO's mission is to decentralize access to space. MoonDAO represents a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent approach to space exploration. As part of MoonDAOs mission, we will send MoonDAO members to space and beyond, as well as fund space research and further humanities exploration of the unknown! Our governance token, MOONEY, is used for decentralized community governance and gives its owners voting rights in directing the decisions made by MoonDAO. There is a fixed supply of MOONEY.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
MOONEY
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
2,600,000,000
