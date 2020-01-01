mexc
بازارهااسپات
داغ ترین
بازارهای فیوچرزفیوچرز M-Day

معامله

Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
دانلود نمی شود؟
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید

Mobist

MITX/USDT
----
--
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
حجم 24 ساعته (MITX)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
حجم 24 ساعته (MITX)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
Loading..
اصلی
TradingView
عمق
MITX
MOBIST offers a variety of benefits that enable you to do more through sharing. Sharing your life in an optimal environment will minimize the burden of maintenance and improve your quality of life through the Mobist platform. MOBIST will help build a diverse platform ecosystem for sharing. We will provide hobby-sharing platforms, premium hot deal services, member-only theme parks, custom hotel reservations, special advertising services, hobby equipment sharing systems, and maximize consumer satisfaction by providing secure blockchain services to partner companies joining the MOBIST ecosystem.
نمای کلی
نام
MITX
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
9,800,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(MITX)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
معاملات بازار
مقدار()
قیمت()
مقدار()
زمان
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
میکر (Maker) یا سفارش گذار 0.00% / تیکر (Taker) یا سفارش ‌‌‌بردار 0.00%
داغ ترین
خرید MITX
فروش MITX
حد
بازار
انتقال
خرید با
USD
در دسترس-- USDT
قیمتUSDT
مقدارMITX
مجموعUSDT
در دسترس-- MITX
قیمتUSDT
مقدارMITX
مجموعUSDT
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
همه
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
حجم سفارش
پر شده است
شرایط ترایگر
لغو همه
همه
حد سفارس
سفارش با حد ضرر
فقط ثبت(Post only)
شبکه پایدار
مستندات API
مستندات API
رسانه های اجتماعی
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
Loading...