MELI
MELI/USDT
0.0004780.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.000514
کف 24 ساعته
0.000468
حجم 24 ساعته (MELI)
47.18M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
23.15K
جفت MELI_USDT که انتخاب کرده‌اید، در حال حاضر توسط MEXC مخفی شده است. اگر مشکلات مربوط به پروژه در مدت زمان مشخصی به طور مؤثر اصلاح نشود، MEXC این جفت معاملاتی را از لیست حذف خواهد کرد. لطفاً در ادامه سرمایه‌گذاری خود محتاط باشید.

MELI
MELI is a battle game utilising playable NFTs with individual characteristics, referred to in-game as a Meliora. Players have several options when obtaining a Meliora, they can battle PvP or PvE to earn rewards, increase ranking or combine two NFTs to create a new, unique character NFT with special abilities. Named after the Latin word Meliora, which means "better", MELI is a blockchain game that combines gameplay such as battling or player ranking, breeding, and farming. The goal of Meli.Games team is to build a Metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem in various game titles. All art assets and Meliora data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Meli metaverse.
MELI
--
--
1,000,000,000
