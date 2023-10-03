mexc
بازارهااسپات
داغ ترین
بازارهای فیوچرزفیوچرز M-Day

معامله

Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
دانلود نمی شود؟
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید

mCoin

MCOIN/USDT
0.000--
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.000
کف 24 ساعته
0.000
حجم 24 ساعته (MCOIN)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.000
کف 24 ساعته
0.000
حجم 24 ساعته (MCOIN)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
Loading..
اصلی
TradingView
عمق
MCOIN
MCOIN is M20 Chain native token, a secure and developer-friendly blockchain built to bring the next billion users to Web3. M20 is designed to accelerate the crypto economy that will contribute to expand the ecosystem of web3 builders and creators with trading tools, Play-to-Earn games and eventually serving as the foundational infrastructure for an open Metaverse offering educational programs, marketing and commercial opportunities and virtual entertainment services. The project’s main purpose is to make the ecosystems accessible from a wider community through a multichain approach. MCOIN will create a bridge through which users can access many different ecosystems.
نمای کلی
نام
MCOIN
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
500,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

قیمت(USDT)

(MCOIN)

(USDT)

0.000$0.00
معاملات بازار
مقدار()
قیمت()
مقدار()
زمان
معاملات MCOIN_USDT متوقف شده است.
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
میکر (Maker) یا سفارش گذار 0.00% / تیکر (Taker) یا سفارش ‌‌‌بردار 0.00%
داغ ترین
خرید MCOIN
فروش MCOIN
حد
بازار
انتقال
خرید با
USD
در دسترس-- USDT
قیمتUSDT
مقدارMCOIN
مجموعUSDT
در دسترس-- MCOIN
قیمتUSDT
مقدارMCOIN
مجموعUSDT
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
همه
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
حجم سفارش
پر شده است
شرایط ترایگر
لغو همه
همه
حد سفارس
سفارش با حد ضرر
فقط ثبت(Post only)
شبکه پایدار
مستندات API
مستندات API
رسانه های اجتماعی
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
Loading...