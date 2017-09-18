mexc
MANA
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.
نام رمزارز
MANA
زمان انتشار
2017-09-18 00:00:00
قیمت انتشار
0.024 USDT
تعداد کل
2,644,000,000
