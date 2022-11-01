mexc
KENKA METAVERSE
KENKA/USDT
0.00001205-21.75%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00001542
کف 24 ساعته
0.00001113
حجم 24 ساعته (KENKA)
183.89M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
2.58K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00001542
کف 24 ساعته
0.00001113
حجم 24 ساعته (KENKA)
183.89M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
2.58K
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
عمق
KENKA
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.
نام رمزارز
KENKA
زمان انتشار
--
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
464,946,494,649,464
0.00001205$0.00
