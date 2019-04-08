mexc
IRISnet
IRIS/USDT
IRIS
IRISnet: Interchain Service Hub for NextGen Distributed Applications -- A BPoS Blockchain that is Self Evolutionary. IRIS network (a.k.a. IRISnet) aims to establish a technology foundation to facilitate construction of next-generation distributed applications. By incorporating a comprehensive service infrastructure and an enhanced IBC protocol into Cosmos stack, IRISnet enables integration and interoperablity of business services offered by heterogeneous blockchains including public chains as well as consortium chains.
IRIS
زمان انتشار
2019-04-08 00:00:00
قیمت انتشار
0.2575 USDT
تعداد کل
2,008,359,495
© 2022 MEXC.COM

