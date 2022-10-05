mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Infinity Angel
ING/USDT
0.0099660.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.010068
کف 24 ساعته
0.009842
حجم 24 ساعته (ING)
5.63M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
50.46K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.010068
کف 24 ساعته
0.009842
حجم 24 ساعته (ING)
5.63M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
50.46K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
ING
Infinity Angel is an AA game, with the playing genre is the horizontal screen MOBA focusing on PVP and E-sport in addition to the PVE game mode of the Endless RPG genre. With a diverse costume system of more than 100 sets of each characters and minions, besides the variety of tactics that can be combined from the passive skills of the skin/minion is a highlight of the game. Any user from individual to business can easily to buy, sell and trade their NFT. In the beautiful 3D Infinity Angel graphics world, players can use their NFT Angels in a variety of ways, from equipping them with powerful weapons or unique outfits in fiery, competitive battles with each other to get NFT items that can be exchanged and traded according to P2E criteria.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
ING
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
5,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(ING)

(USDT)

0.009966$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(ING)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(ING)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید ING
فروش ING
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادING
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- ING
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادING
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM