mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
GenaroNetwork
GNX/USDT
0.002006-0.04%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.002203
کف 24 ساعته
0.002001
حجم 24 ساعته (GNX)
20.58M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
41.39K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.002203
کف 24 ساعته
0.002001
حجم 24 ساعته (GNX)
20.58M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
41.39K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
GNX
Genaro Network, the first highly efficient programmable public chain combined with a peer-to-peer storage network, original SPoR (Sentinel Proof of Retrivebility) + PoS (Proof of Stake) low energy consumption and sustainable hybrid consensus mechanism to ensure safety while improving performance. Genaro provides developers with a one-stop development platform that can deploy smart contracts and store data required by DAPP at the same time, and provide everyone with a trusted Internet to connect the real world and the blockchain world through data.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
GNX
زمان انتشار
2017-11-17 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
650,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(GNX)

(USDT)

0.002006$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(GNX)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(GNX)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید GNX
فروش GNX
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادGNX
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- GNX
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادGNX
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM