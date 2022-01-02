mexc
GroupDAO
GDO/USDT
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00000005416
کف 24 ساعته
0.00000004947
حجم 24 ساعته (GDO)
942.53B
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
48.41K
$GDO is a token designed to reward the users who have made unrequited contributions in Twitter. The most important factor is the number of followers, the second is the amount of statuses posted by the account, and we also refer to registration time. What we want to do is to build a new generation of web3.0-based social media platform with these users. We will create this platform together, govern it through DAO, and share its development rewards. Anyone who creates value will be rewarded fairly on this platform.
نام رمزارز
GDO
تعداد کل
100,000,000,000,000
