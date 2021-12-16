mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
FreeRossDAO
FREE/USDT
0.000065520.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00006575
کف 24 ساعته
0.00006405
حجم 24 ساعته (FREE)
985.53M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
63.53K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00006575
کف 24 ساعته
0.00006405
حجم 24 ساعته (FREE)
985.53M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
63.53K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
FREE
FreeRossDAO was formed out of DeFi and NFT collective PleasrDAO, which famously won the auction for Edward Snowden’s nonfungible token in April.FreeRossDAO has won the auction for NFT art created by Ross Ulbricht, the convicted criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road darknet emporium.FreeRossDAO won the auction with a bid of 1,446 Ethereum (roughly $6 million) after raising more than 2,836.6 ETH from more than 1,320 members of the crypto community. Now it plans to use the proceeds to fund a bid to reduce or overturn Ulbricht’s life sentences.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
FREE
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
9,287,305,927.35
دفتر سفارشات
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

قیمت(USDT)

(FREE)

(USDT)

0.00006552$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(FREE)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(FREE)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید FREE
فروش FREE
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادFREE
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- FREE
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادFREE
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM