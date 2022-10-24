FitR /Fit-er/ is a decentralized social fitness platform which uses advanced AI technology to provide users with a variety of exercises including jump rope, boxing, dance, yoga, etc., The majority innovation of FitR is online real-time interactive gameplay allows users to exercise online in real-time with friends and family that had never been seen in Web2 and Web3.The rich exercise options and socialized gameplay greatly enhances the user's activity and experience on the FitR platform, and increases their interest in sharing FitR with their friends and family.