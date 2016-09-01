mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
FIRO
FIRO/USDT
1.858+0.48%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
1.876
کف 24 ساعته
1.842
حجم 24 ساعته (FIRO)
25.94K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
48.13K
سقف 24 ساعته
1.876
کف 24 ساعته
1.842
حجم 24 ساعته (FIRO)
25.94K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
48.13K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
FIRO
XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
FIRO
زمان انتشار
2016-09-01 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
21,400,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

قیمت(USDT)

(FIRO)

(USDT)

1.858$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(FIRO)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(FIRO)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید FIRO
فروش FIRO
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادFIRO
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- FIRO
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادFIRO
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM