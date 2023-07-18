mexc
Medifakt

FAKT/USDT
0.01048--
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.02400
کف 24 ساعته
0.00700
حجم 24 ساعته (FAKT)
13.21M
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
196.11K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
اصلی
TradingView
عمق
FAKT
Medifakt will use a combination of IoT + Blockchain + AI, the combination these technologies will enhance the security of the collected data through IoT devices and feeding them to a decentralized network built on Polkadot network. This will ensure the real world data collected through these medical devices will solve the transparency in healthcare costs in drug developemnt, payments and insurance premiums. Along with that medifakt will aim use advanced machine learning capabilities to support the patient healthcare outcomes and a more secured and compliant way.
نمای کلی
نام
FAKT
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
999,999,999
