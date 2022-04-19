mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Endless Battlefield
EB/USDT
0.0000670.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.000074
کف 24 ساعته
0.000065
حجم 24 ساعته (EB)
14.92M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.04K
شمارش معکوس
00:00:00:00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.000074
کف 24 ساعته
0.000065
حجم 24 ساعته (EB)
14.92M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.04K
شمارش معکوس
00:00:00:00
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
EB
Endless Battlefield is a military strategy and exploration sandbox metaverse built on UE engine. Using planets as the map, it provides multiple modes to fulfill the needs of different players. The game can be played in FPS mode for hardcore players. Casual players also can find various activities to start their adventure including hunting, fishing, and building. Players will be rewarded by collecting materials, constructing sites and winning battles.Six kinds of FPS competitive gameplay, players enjoy competitive fun while getting P2E gains.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
EB
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
--
دفتر سفارشات
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(EB)

(USDT)

0.000067$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(EB)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(EB)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید EB
فروش EB
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادEB
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- EB
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادEB
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM