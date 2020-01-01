mexc
Crafting Finance

CRF/USDT
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
حجم 24 ساعته (CRF)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
اطلاعات توکن
اصلی
عمق
CRF
Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset issuance protocol and decentralized contract trading exchange based on the NEAR chain. The synthetic assets issued by the entire system are produced by users staking certain collateral. The initial collateral includes CRF, DAI， USDT， NEAR, AURORA, BTC, and ETH, and the collateral rate depends on the variation of the collateral itself. The main functional modules of the entire system are Forge and Kingsman. Forge is where all synthetic assets are minted. Kingsman is the decentralized contract exchange using sharing debt pool trading mode. Other important modules of the system include collateral pools, fee pool, interest pool, and oracles.
نمای کلی
نام
CRF
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
2,000,000,000
