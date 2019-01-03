mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
BEAM
BEAM/USDT
0.11830.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.1185
کف 24 ساعته
0.1172
حجم 24 ساعته (BEAM)
1.62M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
188.76K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.1185
کف 24 ساعته
0.1172
حجم 24 ساعته (BEAM)
1.62M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
188.76K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
BEAM
Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
BEAM
زمان انتشار
2019-01-03 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
262,800,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(BEAM)

(USDT)

0.1183$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(BEAM)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(BEAM)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید BEAM
فروش BEAM
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادBEAM
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- BEAM
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادBEAM
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM