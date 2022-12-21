mexc
Bajun Network
BAJU/USDT
0.0802-1.59%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.1127
کف 24 ساعته
0.0787
حجم 24 ساعته (BAJU)
472.10K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
42.76K
The Bajun Network, which will operate on a Kusama parachain, will be the Canary Network for Ajuna and will be fueled by the BAJU token. The Bajun Network will be fully functional and host games. It will be mainly used for testing and introducing new Ajuna features, services, and functionalities. This will provide a fast moving environment for development and testing. The Bajun Network also has a much easier slot leasing strategy to support smaller game studios and even small groups of game developers. It is intended to be a creative environment that can be used to pursue new kinds of game concepts and introduce new features and functionalities on a fully functional network.
