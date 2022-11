ANIVERSE is an "E2E Metaverse Platform" that allows users to enjoy and experience various contents like PFP NFT, Video, games, shopping, Defi, DAO and receive rewards for their experience on the ANIVERSE metaverse ecosystem. Through various data generated from users' participation, ANIVERSE continuously delivers high-quality content to the users and expands our ecosystem. And ANIVERSE metaverse provides users with rewards generated from user participation.