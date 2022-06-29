mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
ALYATTES
ALYA/USDT
0.315490.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.31950
کف 24 ساعته
0.29981
حجم 24 ساعته (ALYA)
329.88K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
102.30K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.31950
کف 24 ساعته
0.29981
حجم 24 ساعته (ALYA)
329.88K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
102.30K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
ALYA
The Alyattes has been created as a solution-oriented Token for existing problems of the cryptocurrencies and consists of 6 major different platforms. 65% of Max Total Supply is locked in SC for PoS & PoA Mining for the next estimated 5 years. ALYA provides 100% decentralised green Mining and includes a unique Reverse Halving Plan to keep Mining profitable for Miners. Alya Team is aiming to build an Ecosystem around ALYA Token to add more usecases like ALYA Wallet, AlyaFinance, AlyaFun, ALYA Swap, ALYA Ex and ALYA Trading. ALYACare Foundation has been established to support World’s Children like Clean Water Solutions, Medical Asisstance, Food and Sheltering Problems.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
ALYA
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
199,198,214
دفتر سفارشات
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(ALYA)

(USDT)

0.31549$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(ALYA)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(ALYA)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید ALYA
فروش ALYA
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادALYA
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- ALYA
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادALYA
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM