mexc
بازارهامعامله
داغ
بازارهای فیوچرزفعالیتETFs
Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
Can't download?
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید
SingularityNET
AGIX/USDT
0.1774+0.33%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.1800
کف 24 ساعته
0.1733
حجم 24 ساعته (AGIX)
1.66M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
292.35K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.1800
کف 24 ساعته
0.1733
حجم 24 ساعته (AGIX)
1.66M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
292.35K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
AGIX
SingularityNET is a blockchain-powered platform that allows anybody to easily "create, share, and monetize" AI services, thanks to its globally-accessible AI marketplace. Through the SingularityNET marketplace, users can browse, test and purchase a huge variety of AI services using the platform’s native utility token — AGIX. Moreover, the marketplace represents an outlet AI developers can use to publish and sell their AI tools, and easily track their performance. The team behind SingularityNET pioneered the development of an AI known as Sophia, which is described as the "world's most expressive robot". SingularityNET’s goal is to enable Sophia to be able to fully understand human language, and continue developing “OpenCog” — an AI framework that is hoped to eventually achieve a state known as “advanced general intelligence,” i.e. human-level artificial intelligence (or beyond).
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
AGIX
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
2,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(AGIX)

(USDT)

0.1774$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(AGIX)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(AGIX)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید AGIX
فروش AGIX
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادAGIX
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- AGIX
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادAGIX
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
خرید رمزارز
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
API
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2023 MEXC.COM