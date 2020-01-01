mexc
Angry Bulls Club

ABC/USDT
----
--
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00000
کف 24 ساعته
0.00000
حجم 24 ساعته (ABC)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
ABC
The Angry Bulls Club (ABC) project started as a multi-chain-based PFP NFT that supports Polygon and Klaytn simultaneously. By grafting De-Fi to Metaverse P2E NFT, a new De-Fi method is combined with the existing P2E NFT platforms to create a platform including NFT. In the project, we want to implement an ecosystem that can increase the value of users' digital assets. The Angry Bulls Club (ABC) also provides user DAOs and fandoms owned by ABC NFT centered on the 'Angry Bull' NFT, an important IP, and NFT-based games on the platform, and various additional businesses and collaborations based on NFT will be carried out.
ABC
--
--
300,000,000
