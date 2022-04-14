Market
ZKSpace (formerly known as ZKSwap) is an all-in-one layer2 platform, featuring ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea.
ZKS
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
