Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
eFin Decentralized
WEFIN/USDT
--
--
--
24h High
0.000000000
24h Low
0.000000000
24h Volume (WEFIN)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.000000000
24h Low
0.000000000
24h Volume (WEFIN)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
WEFIN
Decentralized Exchange with Bridge and Fiat on/off ramp.
Overview
Name
WEFIN
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
11,500,000,000
Order Book
0.000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
Price(USDT)
(WEFIN)
(USDT)
0.000000000
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy WEFIN
Sell WEFIN
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
WEFIN
Total
USDT
Buy WEFIN
Available
--
WEFIN
Price
USDT
Amount
WEFIN
Total
USDT
Sell WEFIN
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...