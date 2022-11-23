VIDT

VIDT DAO is a cutting-edge blockchain project that leverages timestamping technology to restore digital trust using its Web3 ecosystem. It operates as an open-source platform, using its unique blockchain technology to ensure the authenticity and integrity of data and documents.

NameVIDT

RankNo.2066

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply879,770,288

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8797%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07410634862236275,2022-11-23

Lowest Price0.000829077602284865,2025-05-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVIDT DAO is a cutting-edge blockchain project that leverages timestamping technology to restore digital trust using its Web3 ecosystem. It operates as an open-source platform, using its unique blockchain technology to ensure the authenticity and integrity of data and documents.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.