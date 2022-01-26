Vault Hill is a blockchain-based human-centric metaverse designed to enhance the human experience through augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR). Vault Hill consists of an ecosystem comprising of the Vault Hill City (VHC) which is the metaverse, the NFT marketplace which will be fully decentralised, avatars with wearables and XR consulting. Our mission is to revolutionise extended reality (XR) experience by creating a constructive metaverse that focuses on the basic human instincts which allow users, content creators and developers to explore their unrestricted creative freedom whilst monetising their creation in a secure ecosystem.