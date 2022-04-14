VARCH

InvArch is a decentralized public infrastructure highly-optimized for powering DAOs & empowering AI Agent Swarms. Contracts can define custom logic and mechanics for DAO operations and power new, permission less applications launched on InvArch. We aim to be the leading tool that is leveraged by AI agents to organize their swarms.

NameVARCH

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,265,560

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainINVARCH

IntroductionInvArch is a decentralized public infrastructure highly-optimized for powering DAOs & empowering AI Agent Swarms. Contracts can define custom logic and mechanics for DAO operations and power new, permission less applications launched on InvArch. We aim to be the leading tool that is leveraged by AI agents to organize their swarms.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.