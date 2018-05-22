mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Ulord
UT/USDT
0.00091840.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.0009550
24h Low
0.0009177
24h Volume (UT)
53.88M
24h Amount (USDT)
50.15K
24h High
0.0009550
24h Low
0.0009177
24h Volume (UT)
53.88M
24h Amount (USDT)
50.15K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
UT
The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem, which aims at reshaping the digital economy infrastructure and creating a distributed business engine. The Ulord Chain Cloud Ecosystem promotes the deep integration of blockchain and the real economy, and initially proposes and completes the framework system of chain+cloud. It completes the dual integration of technology and economy, establishes a distributed storage & computing resource scheduling management platform, collects the distributed network resources and forms a virtual resource pool, realizes intelligent transactions of network resources, facilitates the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation, and creates a distributed business engine. The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem has been applied in areas such as industrial internet, data sharing and digital content. It includes storage ecosystem and computing ecosystem, both of which benefits and promotes each other.
Overview
Name
UT
Issue Time
2018-05-22 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(UT)

(USDT)

0.0009184$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(UT)
Price(USDT)
Amount(UT)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy UT
Sell UT
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountUT
TotalUSDT
Available -- UT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountUT
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM