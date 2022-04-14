UNICORN

$UNICORN is a meme coin themed around the “unicorn startup dream,” characterized by heavy self-deprecation and satire. It mocks the hollow and exaggerated narratives often seen in the startup and crypto worlds by parodying familiar tropes of Silicon Valley culture—such as failed YC applications, registering a Delaware company, and claiming a "$1 billion valuation."

NameUNICORN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction$UNICORN is a meme coin themed around the “unicorn startup dream,” characterized by heavy self-deprecation and satire. It mocks the hollow and exaggerated narratives often seen in the startup and crypto worlds by parodying familiar tropes of Silicon Valley culture—such as failed YC applications, registering a Delaware company, and claiming a "$1 billion valuation."

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.