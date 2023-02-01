mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrade
HOT
FuturesActivityETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
TourismX Token
TRMX/USDT
0.00000.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (TRMX)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (TRMX)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
TRMX
TourismX Project, supported by the renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment (WTFI) Holding is a revolutionary idea and innovative financing system where the Project will generate funds through TRMX Token and then will invest these funds into carefully selected promising Tourism projects across the globe. Once these projects become profitable in total, a part of the profit (up to 50%) will be used to buy back TRMX Tokens from the market to be locked in Treasury, decreasing the number of tokens in circulation and aiming to positively impact the price of the TRMX Token.
Overview
Name
TRMX
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(TRMX)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(TRMX)
Price(USDT)
Amount(TRMX)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy TRMX
Sell TRMX
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountTRMX
TotalUSDT
Available -- TRMX
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountTRMX
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2023 MEXC.COM