Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
TIMTIM GAMES
TIM/USDT
--
--
--
24h High
0.000000000
24h Low
0.000000000
24h Volume (TIM)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.000000000
24h Low
0.000000000
24h Volume (TIM)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
TIM
TimTim Games the frist ADFi on blockchain.We connect all games to web3. Playing free games and "Click" ADs to earn USDT or TIM token! To be a "Click worker" with us earn easy money!
Overview
Name
TIM
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
550,000,000,000
Order Book
0.000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
Price(USDT)
(TIM)
(USDT)
0.000000000
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy TIM
Sell TIM
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
TIM
Total
USDT
Buy TIM
Available
--
TIM
Price
USDT
Amount
TIM
Total
USDT
Sell TIM
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...