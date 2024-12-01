SUEDE

AI music meets real artists. Create, stream & own with $SUEDE — powering Suede Radio, Suede Social & the first AI + artist launchpad in Web3 music.

NameSUEDE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply465,163,201

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionAI music meets real artists. Create, stream & own with $SUEDE — powering Suede Radio, Suede Social & the first AI + artist launchpad in Web3 music.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.