SPACEM

SpaceM is the ultimate Web3 ecosystem uniting diverse earning opportunities including SocialFi, RealFi, GameFi, Fiat2Crypto Solutions and more. Built on Avalanche, $SPACEM tokens empower users with secure, fast transactions and sustainable passive income through Nodes.

NameSPACEM

RankNo.1485

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply48,067,203,522

Total Supply47,867,201,926

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000996792686778681,2025-04-23

Lowest Price0.000074787460982406,2025-01-21

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionSpaceM is the ultimate Web3 ecosystem uniting diverse earning opportunities including SocialFi, RealFi, GameFi, Fiat2Crypto Solutions and more. Built on Avalanche, $SPACEM tokens empower users with secure, fast transactions and sustainable passive income through Nodes.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
SPACEM/USDT
SPACEM TOKEN
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SPACEM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SPACEM/USDT
SPACEM TOKEN
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SPACEM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...