mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
RadioShack
RADIO/USDT
0.000820.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.00082
24h Low
0.00082
24h Volume (RADIO)
226.00K
24h Amount (USDT)
189.91
24h High
0.00082
24h Low
0.00082
24h Volume (RADIO)
226.00K
24h Amount (USDT)
189.91
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
RADIO
RadioShack is a 100 year old brand embedded into the global consciousness, now on a mission to be the first protocol to bridge the gap to mainstream usage of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. As a first step, RadioShack is fixing the chaotic and dispersed nature of liquidity addition on today's AMMs. To solve this problem, RadioShack aims to significantly reduce the diameter of the graph of swappable tokens, and increase liquidity per pair. This will be achieved by using a single large-degree node (the RADIO node) to create what they refer to as The Starfish Topology: a pairing of the single large node with all swappable pairs.
Overview
Name
RADIO
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(RADIO)

(USDT)

0.00082$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(RADIO)
Price(USDT)
Amount(RADIO)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy RADIO
Sell RADIO
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountRADIO
TotalUSDT
Available -- RADIO
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountRADIO
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM