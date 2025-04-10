PROMPT

Wayfinder is a platform to create AI agents for cross-chain transactions, write and publish smart contracts, and perform autonomous tasks.

NamePROMPT

RankNo.3182

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6176829015165045,2025-04-12

Lowest Price0.10718787546655689,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWayfinder is a platform to create AI agents for cross-chain transactions, write and publish smart contracts, and perform autonomous tasks.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.