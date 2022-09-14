mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
POTATOZ
POTATOZ/USDT
0.0017930.00%
$0.00
OpenSea Floor Price
--
24h High
0.001819
24h Low
0.001790
24h Volume (POTATOZ)
23.37M
24h Amount (USDT)
42.08K
OpenSea Floor Price
--
24h High
0.001819
24h Low
0.001790
24h Volume (POTATOZ)
23.37M
24h Amount (USDT)
42.08K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
POTATOZ
The Potatoz is affiliated with Memeland, and the development company behind it is 9GAG, which is an old GIF & MEME picture website. Currently, the NFTs launched by Memeland include “YOU THE REAL MVP” and “The Potatoz”. MEXC splits 20 Potatoz NFTs into 20,000,000 POTATOZ index tokens (1,000,000 POTATOZ per NFT). The POTATOZ index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 20 Potatoz NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC Potatoz holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x17090813320E4b84e3DE43A277601870d2A0E175
Overview
Name
POTATOZ
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
--
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(POTATOZ)

(USDT)

0.001793$0.00
--
Market Trades
Amount(POTATOZ)
Price(USDT)
Amount(POTATOZ)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy POTATOZ
Sell POTATOZ
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountPOTATOZ
TotalUSDT
Available -- POTATOZ
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountPOTATOZ
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM