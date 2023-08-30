Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
Pararium
PAZ/USDT
0.05077
--
$
0.00
24h High
0.07900
24h Low
0.03000
24h Volume (PAZ)
1.82M
24h Amount (USDT)
103.67K
24h High
0.07900
24h Low
0.03000
24h Volume (PAZ)
1.82M
24h Amount (USDT)
103.67K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
PAZ
Pararium offers a fun experience that connects the virtual and real worlds while incentivizing user with $PAZ token.
Overview
Name
PAZ
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
200,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
Price(USDT)
(PAZ)
(USDT)
0.05077
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy PAZ
Sell PAZ
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
PAZ
Total
USDT
Buy PAZ
Available
--
PAZ
Price
USDT
Amount
PAZ
Total
USDT
Sell PAZ
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...