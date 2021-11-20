mexc
Niftify
NIFT/USDT
0.0025090.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.002509
24h Low
0.002509
24h Volume (NIFT)
17.07K
24h Amount (USDT)
42.41
Countdown
00:00:00:00
Delisted reminder

The NIFT_USDT pair you have selected is now hidden by MEXC. If any issues related to the project is not effectively rectified in a specified amount of time, MEXC will delist the trading pair. Please proceed with your investment cautiously.

Niftify™ is on a mission to become a market leader by focusing on a simple user experience and strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, traders, gamers, collectors, and enterprises looking to power their own marketplace. Built on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains at the core of our operations, Niftify™ ensures transparency, immutability, low transaction costs, and maximum security. Niftify™ features an all-inclusive platform, powering all current NFT transactions and developing the next generation NFTs: NFT+. Evolving NFTs from a crypto-forward collector audience to real-life utility evolution of NFTs. A world where anyone, anywhere, can sell, buy and trade physical and digital assets as NFTs. An ecosystem that pays utmost attention to authenticity with relevant frameworks for proof of ownership and smart tracking.
Max Supply
200,000,000
