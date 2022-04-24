EightBit is a collection of 8,888 NFT’s that are generated by countless 8-bit themed traits. Within the collection, there are rare outfits, items, and more surprises. MEXC splits 19 EightBit NFT into 19,000,000 NEIGHTBIT index tokens (1,000,000 NEIGHTBIT per NFT). The NEIGHTBIT index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 19 NEIGHTBIT NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xBCeb39aAD857BEBF3f50b30A993100794De4734F