Deadfellaz
NDF/USDT
OpenSea Floor Price
24h High
24h Low
24h Volume (NDF)
24h Amount (USDT)
DeadFellaz is an Ethereum-based collection of 10,000 NFTs (ERC-721s) launched in August 2021. The co-founders are Betty, a co-director of a creative production agency, and Psych, the lead artist of the collection. Maddy Kenyon is the 3D lead artist of the project. The NDEADFELLAZ index refers to an asset basket consisting of 33 DEADFELLAZ NFTs. MEXC splits 33 DEADFELLAZ NFTs into 33,000,000 NDEADFELLAZ index tokens (1,000,000 NDEADFELLAZ per NFT). The NDEADFELLAZ index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 33 DEADFELLAZ NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC's total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xAfcb83F085cE5D7b93773DfAf96e3535b9F011c3
Name
NDF
Issue Time
Related Links
Max Supply
33,000,000
