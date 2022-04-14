mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Monsterra

MSTR/USDT
----
--
24h High
0.00000
24h Low
0.00000
24h Volume (MSTR)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.00000
24h Low
0.00000
24h Volume (MSTR)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
MSTR
Monsterra is a free-to-play-to-earn multi-chain game run on both BNB, Avalanche and Terra networks inspired by the Axie Infinity game's pet world and the gameplay in Clash of Clan or Boom Beach of Supercell. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment.
Overview
Name
MSTR
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
100,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(MSTR)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy MSTR
Sell MSTR
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountMSTR
TotalUSDT
Available -- MSTR
PriceUSDT
AmountMSTR
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...