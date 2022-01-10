MiraQle Ecosystem provides a transparent and fair system for fans to participate and engage in various fan activities. The engagement activities of the platforms are; voting album production, selecting music video concepts, engaging in galvanizing community activities, purchasing goods (physical & digital), planning for advertising and marketing, staking through sponsorship per Project, and NFT auctions. Moreover, The MiraQle Token (MQL) aims to become the standard currency used in the entertainment industry and within the MiraQle Ecosystem.