Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
Moda Network
MODA/USDT
--
--
--
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (MODA)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (MODA)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
MODA
Moda Network is a non-custody decentralized derivatives exchange deployed on the BNB chain, makes trading faster and cheaper.
Overview
Name
MODA
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
100,000,000
Order Book
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1
Price
(
USDT
)
(
MODA
)
(
USDT
)
0.0000
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy MODA
Sell MODA
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
MODA
Total
USDT
Buy MODA
Available
--
MODA
Price
USDT
Amount
MODA
Total
USDT
Sell MODA
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
All
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...