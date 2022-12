Lattice's Decentralized Finance (DeFi) application uses the Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) that combines Ethereum and Constellation. Its vision is to promote and modernize the world's financial transaction solutions for cryptocurrencies. Lattice empowers users and liquidity providers through advanced AMM algorithms. Lattice (LTX) is the governance token of the platform, and token holders can participate in voting decisions in terms of transaction fees, inflation/deflation, etc.