IZZY

The one true real pup owned by Matt Furie himself.

NameIZZY

RankNo.1512

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.016789656531856836,2025-05-15

Lowest Price0.000579643923490371,2025-05-23

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe one true real pup owned by Matt Furie himself.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.