Gadgetwar is a multi-dimensional play-to-earn game, built on the BEP20 BSC Smart Chain, which fuses the most robust and exciting gameplay and NFT experience. Created with the goal of expanding and satisfying the growing interest for Crypto Gaming, Gadget War is set to take the Metaverse by storm with its comprehensive gaming ecosystem. GWAR token allows community members to earn by means of skilled gameplay, thus contributing to the play to earn ecosystem.