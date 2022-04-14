GOONC

$GOONC is a meme coin derived from the cultural phenomenon of “gooning,” allegedly launched via @launchcoin by @basedalexandoor, a developer rumored to be associated with @OpenAI. The coin’s name comes from the term “gooning,” which originally refers to a trance-like, hyper-focused state people enter after prolonged indulgence in activities such as watching short videos or gaming. The term is often used self-deprecatingly by Gen Z to describe mindless immersion.

