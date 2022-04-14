GLONK

$GLONK is a meme coin inspired by the green reptile from Ricky Gervais’ Flanimals series, symbolizing a lifestyle of “lying flat” and nihilism. Its core message is: “Doing nothing is also a choice.” The coin gained market attention and heated discussions due to the direct competition between Bonk and Pump team members Alon and TOM on different platforms, along with public endorsements from the founders themselves.

NameGLONK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

