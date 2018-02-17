mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Fusion

FSN/USDT
----
--
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (FSN)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (FSN)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
FSN
Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.
Overview
Name
FSN
Issue Time
2018-02-17 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
81,920,000
Order Book
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(FSN)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy FSN
Sell FSN
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountFSN
TotalUSDT
Available -- FSN
PriceUSDT
AmountFSN
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...